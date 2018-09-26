Nasdaq Welcomes SVMK Inc. (Nasdaq: SVMK), Parent Company of SurveyMonkey, to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), parent company of SurveyMonkey, a leading global survey software company, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Zander Lurie, CEO, SurveyMonkey, rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its IPO



SVMK), parent company of SurveyMonkey, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, in celebration of their initial public offering (IPO)."> SurveyMonkey, a leading global provider of survey software products, celebrating its IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite.





SurveyMonkey builds software products that enable organizations to engage with their key constituents, including their customers, employees and the markets they serve. SurveyMonkey's mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Its People-Powered Data platform also enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights to over 16 million active users globally. It has become a leading platform in the industry, helping individuals and organizations design and distribute surveys that generate an average of more than 20 million answered questions daily across more than 190 countries and territories.

"SurveyMonkey has fundamentally changed how organizations gather feedback over the last 19 years. We appreciate the millions of curious people who use SurveyMonkey to gain critical insights. I'm humbled to work alongside an outstanding team who demonstrates that in today's competitive market, winning organizations are listening ones," said Zander Lurie, Chief Executive Officer of SurveyMonkey. "We are proud to partner with Nasdaq as we enter our next chapter as a public company."

"Nasdaq is excited to have SurveyMonkey join our roster of fast-growing, innovative software companies," said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "SurveyMonkey is at the forefront of a unique market opportunity, and we look forward to supporting the company as they continue to enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to collect and analyze ‘People Powered Data.'"

About SurveyMonkey

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey's mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company's 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally. For more information about SurveyMonkey, please visit surveymonkey.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

