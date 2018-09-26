Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) of the Firm's Ongoing Investigation of Possible Improper Accounting and the November 13, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) of the November 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired USA Technologies securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On September 11, 2018, USA Technologies and management announced they would not timely file the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

More specifically, they explained: "The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

This news drove the price of USA Technologies shares down $6.10, or almost 40%, to close at $9.20 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and on whether Defendants misstated USA Technologies' revenue and other accounts," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

