SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of AbbVie Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 20, 2018 – ABBV

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie") (NYSE:ABBV) between October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in AbbVie you have until November 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

