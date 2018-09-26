Code Dx CEO Anita D'Amico to Speak, with Chris Horn, at OWASP AppSec USA 2018

NORTHPORT, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc., provider of an award-winning application security solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and management of software vulnerabilities, today announced its CEO Anita D'Amico, Ph.D. and application security researcher Chris Horn will host a session on "Human Factors that Influence Secure Software Development," at OWASP AppSec USA 2018, being held in San Jose, Calif., October 8-12, 2018.



"Secure code is heavily dependent on the actions and decisions taken by the people who develop software code," explained Dr. D'Amico. "We are currently conducting new research on the human factors of developers and development teams that influence their secure software development processes. Chris and I look forward to sharing this exciting new work that has already yielded very interesting insights into how to improve software engineering practices to help reduce the likelihood of vulnerabilities, and better understand where to look in code for security weaknesses that have eluded the scanners."

The session will be held on October 12 at 10:15 a.m. in the Gold Room and will discuss how to account for the "human factors" that contribute to application security. Dr. D'Amico and Mr. Horn will review the types of research being conducted, and the initial findings, from an emerging area of application security research: the human dimensions that relate to secure code development. They will open up a discussion with the audience about innovative ways that could be used to further study the human factors that affect secure code development in ongoing projects, not just through historical analyses of well-established repositories.

At AppSec USA 2018, Code Dx will be exhibiting in booth S19 offering live demonstrations of its Code Dx Enterprise application vulnerability management solution.

