Quinco & Cie Inc. Makes a New Acquisition

MAGOG, Quebec, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magog located company recently acquired the Montreal-based company ADzif Inc., aiming for a clientele expansion and looking forward to working with a great team of creators.



There is now a new partnership in the world of decoration! SMART TILES, a Quinco & Cie trademark well known in Quebec, France and in the US, joins forces with ADzif and Gautier Studio. This recent acquisition allows SMART TILES to add new wall appliqués to its adhesive tile collection, in addition to children's furniture and accessories.

"A new mission is emerging in front of us, focusing on an accessible and innovative vision of interior design. I was looking for an addition that would be similar to us, who could fill this 3D side of decor and who would also be able to distribute in different markets than hardware stores, in which we are currently well represented" said Élaine Paquin President of Quinco & Cie Inc.

Founded in 2006 by Maryline Lambelin and Pierre Paré, ADzif Inc. specializes in creating and manufacturing all types wall appliqués. As for Gautier Studio, the brand was born in 2016 and works in the world of small furniture and accessories for children.

About Quinco & Cie Inc.

Quinco & Cie Inc. (SMART TILES) started its activities back in 1999 in Magog. The company designs, manufactures and distributes adhesive tiles. Real expert and leader in the field of decoration, the company founded by Élaine Paquin and Ginette Pouliot offers a high-end peel and stick tiles for kitchens and bathrooms, with a vast choice of colours and styles.

