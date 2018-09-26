Creating a Safety Culture Instead of a Safety Program

Youngstown Ohio, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's workforce is different than what it looked like 5 years ago. Baby boomers are getting older and new generations are filling more positions. By 2020, nearly half (46 percent) of all U.S. workers will be millennials. With a changing workforce comes a need to change the workplace and its practices.



Safety training is one of the major areas that is witnessing these changes. Ving, a Safety and Compliance Monitoring Platform, has been helping companies establish a safety culture instead of just another safety program.

"If your safety program hasn't changed, been updated in the past 12 months, to a more modern learning style then you are behind the curve. Your employees are of all different generations and they all learn differently. The old way will not work," said Tony DeAscentis, CEO/Co-Founder of Ving.



Research shows that, within one hour of training, participants have forgotten 50% of what they were taught, 70% within 24 hours, and a staggering 90% within a week.

DeAscentis went on to say, "It is all about microburst training. You need to deliver training closest to when the employee will need it and in tiny snippets of key information—Youtube style—but with complete tracking to ensure accountability."

Ving isn't the only organization out there to endorse a microburst safety training environment. Abby Ferri, safety consultant and president of The Ferri Group, LLC, says that "real-time training and real-time delivery of information is the next big thing with safety."



Research shows that it is not just about having the best training program but it is equally important to have leadership integrated into your safety program to create a culture; otherwise, nothing will change. Employees will continue with misguided assumptions that training material is less about protecting employees and more about the company's financial interests.



DeAscentis says, "This is where we decided there needs to be a change. With Ving, leadership can be proactive and show their employees they care about their safety and getting them home to their loved ones at the end of the day."

Long gone are the days of gathering all employees into a building for an hour-long training session—it is expensive and ineffective. It's time to focus on the workforce out in the field and even your decentralized employees, and it's time to make training more relatable and applicable for everyone.



"When we realized the above was not an issue of the future but an issue of right now, we took the communication skills, best practices, and trends we know about how people communicate and learn and set off to find how we could transform the safety world by leveraging the best technology," DeAscentis commented.



Ving states that they are turning the traditional learning style on its head with microbursts of training. Frequent, 5-minutes-or-less lessons of training were built to increase retention of key information that will keep safety as a top priority.





