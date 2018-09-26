Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canada's most vulnerable citizens to get better access to healthcare with national program

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2018 11:00am   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in downtown Vancouver's Thornton Park, TELUS President & CEO, Darren Entwistle, along with community partners, will officially announce a national healthcare program to provide greater access to primary healthcare across the country for vulnerable Canadians. Details below.

What:   National Canadian Healthcare Announcement
    Media interviews and photo opportunities
    Onsite demonstration
     
Who   Photo opportunities and interviews:
   
  • Darren Entwistle, President & CEO, TELUS
  • Dr. Patricia Daly, Chief Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
  • Barbara Grantham, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation
  • Juggy Sihota, Vice President, TELUS Health
  • Jill Schnarr, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship & Communications, Community Investment, TELUS
When:   Wednesday, September 26, 2018
   
  • 9:30 a.m. PT – Event start
  • 10:00 a.m. PT - Welcome remarks - Jill Schnarr
  • 10:05 a.m. PT - Announcement - Darren Entwistle
  • 10:10 a.m. PT - Speaker remarks - Dr. Patricia Daly; Barbara Grantham, Juggy Sihota
  • 10:25 a.m. PT - Onsite demo
  • 11:00 a.m. PT - Event end
Where:   Thornton Park
    1166 Main Street
    Vancouver, BC
    North-East side of the park, off National Street

Follow the conversation on Twitter at @TELUSNews and @TELUS.

*Media are encouraged to request and coordinate interviews in advance.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13.6 billion of annual revenue and 13.1 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $525 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 8.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $67 million in support of 6,283 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jill Yetman
TELUS Social and Media Relations
jill.yetman@telus.com
416-992-2639

TELUS.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga