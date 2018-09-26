CORRECTION NOTICE REGARDING SEPTEMBER 20 NEWS RELEASE "Alberta Medical Association honours Albertans for their extraordinary contributions to health care"

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A September 20 news release regarding the Alberta Medical Association's 2018 Medal for Distinguished Service awards contained a factual error. Due to a missed step in our review process, the biographical information regarding recipient Dr. John Kortbeek incorrectly stated that he is a founder of the Advanced Trauma Life Support Program. Please note this error was made by the Alberta Medical Association and Dr. Kortbeek in no way misrepresented his credentials or accomplishments.



An updated version appears below.

Dr. John Kortbeek has been repeatedly honoured for his work as a teacher, as a surgeon and as a clinician in the areas of trauma, surgery and critical care. His career has been dedicated to the care of patients and their families, to continuously raising the standards of care in surgery, and to teaching and training young physicians and surgeons. He has led or co-led many improvements in the organization and processes of care in Alberta, including developing and implementing trauma center standards; establishing a trauma system with adult and pediatric tertiary trauma centers in Edmonton and Calgary and five provincial regional trauma centers; and introducing trauma system accreditation standards across Canada. His influence has been felt outside Canada also. He served for 15 years on the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), eventually becoming chair and then international director of the ACS Advanced Trauma Life Support subcommittee for eight years. During his tenure, the ATLS program and the COT introduced a number of changes to update the program, curriculum, policies and procedures. These changes helped ensure the ongoing success and promulgation of a program which has had tremendous impact on trauma care around the world. Dr. Kortbeek has personally taught and lectured in over 30 countries. He is regularly in demand as a visiting lecturer and professor across the country.

For more information, please contact: