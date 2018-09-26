Frontier Nursing University Hosts Free Virtual Event to Celebrate National Midwifery Week

Hyden, Ky, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sessions are in place for Frontier Nursing University's (FNU) annual virtual event celebrating National Midwifery Week. From September 30 - October 6, FNU will host the free event, themed "Answer the Call to Service," online. Anyone can visit the website to hear from this year's outstanding speakers and participate in a free continuing education opportunity.

The event kicks off with a free Continuing Education session, Female Sexual Health and Cancer Survivorship: Art, Science and Quality of Life, presented by Lisa Chism, DNP, APRN, BC, NCMP, FAANP on October 1 at 6 p.m. EST. In it, Dr. Chism will explore health concerns women have after treatment for cancer; how to assess female cancer survivors for sexual health concerns; and pharmacologic interventions to address female sexual health concerns.

The session is approved for 1.0 contact hour of continuing education (which includes 1.0 hours of pharmacology) by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

The following evening, on October 2, Nan Strauss, JD presents Maximizing Midwifery: Strategies to Expand Access to the Midwifery Model of Care at 6 p.m. EST. This session will discuss the lacking maternity care system in the United States for pregnancy and childbirth, examining substantial evidence in support of the midwifery model of care as a key strategy to improve outcomes. Participants will explore strategies for advocating for increased access to the midwifery model of care in the U.S.

FNU President Dr. Susan Stone, CNM, DNSc., FACNM, FAAN will take the virtual stage on October 3 at 6 p.m. est to present Building a Diverse Midwifery Workforce in the United States to Improve Maternity Care Outcomes. Dr. Stone will guide participants through the alarming statistics regarding maternal mortality and pregnancy complications among women in the U.S., particularly women of color. The presentation will explore strategies for increasing the numbers of midwives as well as the diversity of the midwifery workforce in order to contribute to improved outcomes.

To conclude National Midwifery Week Virtual Event, a session entitled The Greatest Action Starts with Good Communication will be held on October 4 at 6 p.m. EST. Presenter Dawn Thompson, founder of Improving Birth, will rethink how medical providers can communicate with pregnant families during care. Participants will learn to detect and avoid coercive language, discover how to support clients through collaboration and see how care providers can reduce the risk of traumatic birth through improved communication.

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student's home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Post-Graduate Certificates. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

