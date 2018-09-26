Green Thumb Industries Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) ("GTI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. ("GMP") as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, (collectively with GMP, the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of its previously announced $65,000,000 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 4,420,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Offered Securities") of the Company at a price of $20.00 per Offered Security (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to GTI of $88,400,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 663,000 Offered Securities at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional $13,260,000 in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $101,660,000.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business development, including wholesale capacity, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2018, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

THE SECURITIES BEING OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES IN ANY U.S. STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which it serves. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a well-rounded suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE™ dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has eight manufacturing facilities and licenses for 59 retail locations across eight highly regulated U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain's Chicago Business. For more information visit GTIgrows.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon GTI's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Forward-looking information used in this press release includes statements relating to the timing for the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including those relating to: general economic conditions, the expected timing and cost of completing the Offering, and the Company's intentions with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GTI to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI's Annual Information Form dated July 10, 2018 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

