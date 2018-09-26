SPS Commerce Announces IN>MPLS18

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (NASDAQ:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, is hosting an informational and networking event, SPS Commerce IN>MPLS18 , on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis. Retail professionals will gather to hear from Forrester vice president and principal analyst, Brendan Witcher, and a panel of retail experts. The panel discussion will be followed by networking time where attendees can continue the discussion with their peers from the region.



Guest speakers and panelists at the IN>MPLS18 event, include:

"SPS Commerce IN>MPLS18 offers strategic insight from guest speaker, Brendan Witcher, and local retail executives sharing how they approach new strategies for engaging today's consumers," said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. "SPS is proud to host this Minneapolis-based event and provide a forum where retail professionals can share experiences and inspire one another."

The IN>MPLS18 retail event is co-sponsored by NetSuite and BTM Global and is the third in a series of regional events hosted by SPS Commerce. Other locations will include New York City and Los Angeles.

Registration for IN>MPLS18 is open . There is no cost to attend.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 70 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com .

