SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Sonic Corp. ("Sonic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SONC) stock prior to September 25, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Sonic to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/sonic-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Sonic merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Sonic breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Inspire Brands is underpaying for Sonic shares, thus unlawfully harming Sonic shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: