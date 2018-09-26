El Centro College Enriches Cyber Security Education by Partnering with Check Point Software

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will provide a comprehensive cyber security curriculum to El Centro College as part of its SecureAcademy™ education program.



Designed to advance students from classroom to career, SecureAcademy offers hands-on training courseware, software licenses, and marketing support to colleges, universities, and accredited institutions of higher education – all completely free of charge. Students who pass the certification exam upon completion will then be invited to interview for employment at any of Check Point's global offices or its affiliates.

"The cyber security industry is plagued by a talent gap in which there are significantly more jobs to fill than there are qualified candidates," noted Shay Solomon, director for cyber security education services, Check Point. "Our mission is to bridge that gap by creating more opportunities for formal learning and professional development in which students walk away with not just a deeper understanding of industry-leading solutions, but also a tangible path to employment."

"Our highest priority is to enable our students' success, which is why we are proud to collaborate with Check Point," said Beth Stall, El Centro College's STEM Executive Dean. "Partnering with SecureAcademy allowed us to bring real-world experiences and market-leading expertise to our seven campuses without any added cost to the institution – a true testament to Check Point's commitment to equip the next generation of cyber security professionals with the skills needed to protect the world's networks from modern-day cyber threats."

To learn more about SecureAcademy and to become a partner, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/support-services/secureacademy/ .

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

