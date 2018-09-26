Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking

PAOLI, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) (the "Company"), parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern" or the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of several new executives to its private banking team.



George Trapnell has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Private Banker, in its Montchanin, Delaware and Palm Beach, Florida Private Client representative offices. These offices offer a wide range of Private Client, customized wealth management, and advisory services including trust, investment management, and brokerage services, to high net worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments.

George Trapnell has more than 20 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Malvern, George held similar positions in Private Banking at Christiana Bank & Trust Company in Greenville, Delaware and at WSFS in Wilmington, Delaware. George has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Virginia.

In addition to George, the Bank announces that Georgette Krick has been hired as Senior Vice President, Private Client/Retail Banking, headquartered in the Bank's Coventry Financial Center located in Chester County. In this position, Georgette will be responsible for managing, developing, and expanding the Bank's Private Client and Retail Banking relationships.

Georgette Krick has more than 35 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Malvern, Georgette held similar positions in Private Banking and Retail Banking at Fleetwood Bank in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Sovereign Bank in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and M&T Bank in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Georgette has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Alvernia College. She has attended several Dale Carnegie Management Seminars and received Risk Management Association trainings in Loan Underwriting & Credit Analysis. Georgette is a board member of the Yocum Institute for Arts Education in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and is a finance committee member of the St. John Baptist de La Salle RCC in Shillington, Pennsylvania.

"Both George and Georgette are great additions to the Malvern Team," said Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank. "Both executives are committed to providing the superior, personalized banking experience for which Malvern has become known. Their experience and approach in the cultivation of long lasting client relationships will aid the growth of their respective markets. Our services include banking by appointment, which enables customers to schedule a meeting with Malvern's financial professionals at a time that is convenient for them."

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, a national bank that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia and through its eight other banking locations in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania and Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters. The Bank also operates representative offices in Palm Beach, Florida and Montchanin, Delaware. Its primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. Those services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

