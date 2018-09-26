ReadySuite Improves Relativity Integration with New Time-Saving Features

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compiled (formerly Compiled Services), the developers of litigation support and e-discovery software ReadySuite , today announced the release of the latest version of the software with new features that will save time and add quality control for Relativity users. The release comes just days before Relativity Fest, Relativity's annual conference, for which Compiled is a sponsor.



The new features allow ReadySuite and Relativity users to open load files, volumes and productions in ReadySuite and push the data directly into Relativity with a single process, including:

Uploading images and production sets from ReadySuite directly into Relativity, including PDF and multi-page TIFF files which are auto-converted to Relativity's single-page TIFF requirement

Simultaneously uploading load files with field data, native, text, and image files into Relativity

Creating and selecting the destination folder when uploading into Relativity

Uploading load files and data from ReadySuite into Relativity Dynamic Objects (RDOs)

Retrieving field data from Relativity Dynamic Objects (RDOs) into ReadySuite, utilizing scripting features in ReadySuite to manipulate field data

"ReadySuite was designed to simplify many of the complex steps involved in preparing data for e-discovery and controlling quality of the entire process," says Justin Blessing, founder and CEO of Compiled. "These latest improvements are a good example of how ReadySuite can simplify e-discovery in that they take a formerly three-step, multiple application process down to a one-step process in a single application."

Representatives of Compiled will be at Relativity Fest on September 30 to October 3 to demonstrate the many features of ReadySuite.

ReadySuite is specialized software that allows users an additional measure of quality control when it comes to producing documents for e-discovery. Its features help law firms, government organizations and e-discovery service providers prevent accidental disclosure of redacted documents or those documents that are designated as attorney/client privileged.

About Compiled

Since 2009, Compiled has created specialized software tools to aid in meeting tight litigation deadlines while adhering to strict quality standards. ReadySuite, the bundled suite of these tools, gives nontechnical and technical e-discovery professionals the ability to perform a number of quality control, load file manipulation and image processing steps to data involved in litigation or regulatory matters. Clients include law firms, e-discovery service providers and in-house legal teams. More information can be found at http://www.compiled.com/ .