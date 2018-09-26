Flexera Acquires Top Multi-Cloud Management Provider, RightScale; Strengthens Total IT Asset Optimization Suite

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera announced today it has acquired RightScale , the recognized industry leader in multi-cloud management and cost optimization. This gives Flexera the top technology asset management offering across software, hardware, SaaS and cloud services. By adding RightScale's proven products to its portfolio, Flexera takes a big leap forward in helping solve the critical problem of cloud services overspend and control.

Brings leading spend optimization for software, hardware, SaaS, PaaS and IaaS under Flexera roof





Leading the Way

"We're very excited about this acquisition – it's transformational for Flexera and our customers," said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. "60 percent of IT's budget is driven by spend in software, hardware and cloud. Public cloud spend is growing rapidly and our customers have been very clear on their desire to manage public cloud costs with Flexera, just like they do for desktop, datacenter, SaaS and other IT assets."

RightScale's current solutions and approach have earned industry recognition. The company was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q2 2018 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018 report. Founded in 2007, RightScale offerings are built as multi-cloud, vendor agnostic solutions that support leading public and private clouds – including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, OpenStack and VMware vSphere.

It's All about Multi-Cloud

According to the RightScale 2018 State of the Cloud Report , most businesses are leveraging three or more cloud vendors. Gartner estimates that cloud platform and infrastructure services spend is 20 percent of the IT budget today (Gartner Presentation, The Fundamentals of Software Asset Management, Matt Corsi, Gartner IT Sourcing, Procurement, Vendor & Asset Management Summit, September 2018 (IaaS 10%, PaaS 10%, n=233)). With an average 35 percent of that spend wasted, a multi-cloud cost optimization tool that provides spend insights and a means to act on them has never been more important.



"We share Flexera's commitment to innovation and to delivering products that allow businesses to optimize and control rapidly evolving technology environments," said Michael Crandell, CEO and co-founder at RightScale. "With Flexera's investment and leadership in technology asset management, we're confident we can drive continued growth of our cloud management and cost optimization offerings."

Empowering IT

The RightScale acquisition aligns with Flexera's commitment to deliver the best vendor agnostic solutions to optimize and govern technology investments. In addition, RightScale's orchestration features can automate actions identified by other Flexera solutions. Now Flexera gives companies the capabilities they need to stay in control of all their technology, and maximize cost savings while minimizing risks and vulnerabilities.



"As the migration to cloud continues, our clients are telling us that cloud costs are escalating at a rate much faster than they envisioned or planned for and that multi-cloud management complexities are becoming the norm – not the exception," said Michael Adams, Managing Director at KPMG. "They want to be able to control and reduce spend across all of their cloud environments with one solution."



For more information about Flexera's complete technology asset management offering, contact Flexera .



Resources



The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q2 2018



The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018



RightScale 2018 State of the Cloud



Follow Flexera on…

About RightScale



RightScale enables leading enterprises to accelerate delivery of cloud-based applications that engage customers and drive top-line revenue while optimizing cloud usage to reduce risk and costs. RightScale Optima is a collaborative cloud cost management and optimization solution that enables organizations to take automated action to reduce cloud spend across the enterprise. The RightScale Cloud Management Platform is a comprehensive solution that enables IT organizations to deliver instant access to a portfolio of public, private, and hybrid cloud services across business units and development teams while maintaining enterprise control. The company was named a top solution in Modern Infrastructure's 2017 Private/Hybrid Cloud Management category, a "100 Best Places to Work in 2015" by Outside Magazine, and was listed in "The Best Enterprise Cloud Computing Startups to Work For in 2015" by Forbes.



About Flexera



Flexera is reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured. We view the software industry as a supply chain, and make the business of buying and selling software and technology asset data more profitable, secure, and effective. Our Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Powering these solutions and the entire software supply chain, Flexera has built the world's largest and most comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets. In business for 30+ years, our 1200+ employees are passionate about helping our 80,000+ customers generate millions in ROI every year. Visit us at http://www.flexera.com .



*All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7d1ca9-bfca-4963-8612-4e624ecb5abb

For more information, contact: Amanda Ingalls (949) 241-1515 aingalls@flexera.com