LPL Financial Welcomes Recruiting Executive to Enhance the Sales Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Scott Posner joins the firm as executive vice president, Business Development, effective today. Posner reports directly to Rich Steinmeier, managing director and divisional president, Business Development. Posner will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the recruiting organization and leading the team of sales professionals. He is based in San Diego.



Posner joins LPL from IBM, where he most recently served as vice president and partner. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, executive management, business development and strategic consulting.

"Scott brings a wealth of sales and business leadership experience to LPL, along with a vision for applying emerging technologies that enable productivity and improve outcomes," Steinmeier said. "His knowledge and experience will help us further differentiate LPL by leading through innovation and centering the sales and transition process around the client experience."

Prior to IBM, Posner was managing partner and Financial Services Practice lead at Decker Partners, a boutique strategy and management consulting firm. Before that, he spent 17 years as an executive at BNY Mellon, holding leadership positions within the firm's Investment Services business. Most recently, he was chief executive officer of the global Corporate Trust business and executive vice president leading BNY Mellon's Strategic Growth Initiatives group, reporting to the president.

"LPL is an industry leader, and it is an honor to have a role to further establish the firm as a destination of choice for independent advisors," Posner said. "I am energized by the firm's desire to leverage data, technology and innovation to transform the sales experience. I look forward to working with this dynamic sales team to maximize results for the firm and develop relationships with advisors through meaningful engagement."

Posner holds a BA in Organic Chemistry from Haverford College and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University. He is the treasurer of the Board of Directors of New Yorkers for Children and has been actively involved in numerous nonprofits over the years, including NY Youth at Risk, Junior Achievement and the New York Blood Center.

