Paycor Challenges the Status Quo in Human Capital Management at TECH+ 2018 Event; Launches Enhanced Partner Loyalty Program

CINCINNATI, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor last week concluded its TECH+ Partner Forum , the company's first national HCM conference for benefits brokers and financial advisors. Set at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla. from Sept. 19-21, the event drew more than 100 attendees to experience a series of keynotes, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions that explored how HCM technology paired with data-driven insights enables partners to address their clients' most critical business challenges.



TECH+ 2018 Highlights at a Glance

The Importance of Partner Support

Clients depend on benefits brokers and financial advisors for advice, solutions and guidance on every conceivable problem. Paycor's TECH program helps partners stand out from the crowd. Paycor provides technology that integrates with the platforms clients are already using in conjunction with the education that keeps partners on the cutting edge of HR and benefits trends. In addition, Paycor's compliance expertise provides clients with peace of mind and access to a wealth of HR reporting.

Solidifying itself as a true differentiator in the market, Paycor announced its enhanced Partner Loyalty Program . Partners in this program are now able to benefit from co-branded marketing support, and will receive a dedicated Partner Relationship Manager, which provides a direct connection between partner and Paycor to answer questions regarding joint clients.

Moving Beyond HCM

Paycor also announced it is continuing to extend its technology offering by providing further access into industry leading Benefits Administration platforms through its integration partnerships . Paycor offers meaningful 360-degree integrations with select providers. With a simple and streamlined process, customers can enhance their current solutions by synching Paycor data with available partners. From there, partners can drive more distribution by establishing connectivity through Paycor's developer portal , where they can build their own connected applications by accessing Paycor's collection of restful APIs.

Invested in the success of both broker and client, Paycor's integration partnerships enable higher customer retention, accelerate time-to-market and optimize outcomes.

Challenging the Status Quo

In his opening keynote address, Tim Reisterer, Chief Strategy and Research Officer of Corporate Visions , discussed the biggest threat to brokers and financial advisors – the prospect's status quo bias; the tendency to favor a current situation over trying something new. Most importantly, Reisterer discussed the skills and messaging techniques required to tell a provocative, disruption-minded story that creates the urgency to change this line of prospect thinking. Reisterer also worked with the audience to develop a point of view that helped create clear separation from the competition.

Additional TECH+ highlights include breakout sessions on the topics of "Sales Blueprint," a discussion on how to drive pipeline and win more business and "All Systems Go," a demonstration as to how HCM trends can influence a client's ability to elevate her business, and several social events that included networking, receptions, dinner, entertainment and more.

Supporting Quotes

"TECH+ has exceeded my expectations," said Joey Janssen, Senior Employee Benefits Specialist, Benefit Advisors , a leading provider for Group Insurance, Human Resource Management and Employee Engagement Programs. "The presentations and keynote speaker were fantastic, and the conference has given me the opportunity to learn from leading minds in the industry about changes in technology and what we can do to best support our clients' business."

"Paycor's TECH+ Partner Forum allows our top benefits brokers and financial advisors to take some time to focus on themselves, learn new strategies from leading HR, benefits and sales experts and work on the skills needed to differentiate themselves from the competition," said Bob Coughlin, Founder and CEO of Paycor. "We're thrilled to provide our partners with the same caliber of information about the HCM market and the same level of support as we do our clients. We are committed to helping our partners change the way they conduct business for the better."

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 medium-sized and small businesses trust Paycor to help them manage their most valuable asset—their people. Paycor is known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, but what makes us legendary is our singular focus on helping business leaders, entrepreneurs, and HR professionals make a real difference in their organizations. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly, scalable technology streamlines every aspect of people management, giving our clients the peace of mind to focus on what they know best, their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit http://www.paycor.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Katy Bunn

Kbunn@paycor.com

(513) 307-6392

MEDIA CONTACT

Marta Debski

paycor@offleashpr.com

(810) 956-4501