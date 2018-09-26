Hitachi Brings Together Leading Data-Driven Innovators at NEXT 2018

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today at NEXT 2018 , the company's second annual user conference, unveiled new enhancements and partnerships to help enterprises maximize the value of their data. Hitachi first introduced Hitachi Vantara at NEXT 2017 as a new business entity that delivers business and societal outcomes to enterprises through the power of data.



Hitachi Vantara uniquely combines Hitachi's deep expertise in operational technology (OT) with its trusted and proven history in information technology (IT) innovation. This powerful combination delivers superior infrastructure and analytics technologies that help customers along the entire data journey of storing, enriching, activating and monetizing data for maximum business benefit. Only Hitachi can provide this return on data no matter where it resides – from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge.

Importance of Deriving Value out of Data

According to McKinsey , 127 new devices connect to the internet every second and generate vast amounts of data. The organizations that can use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to gain actionable insights from data can expect revenue to grow by 10%. With extraordinary business momentum in its first year, Hitachi Vantara is today announcing unprecedented customer traction and new solutions to help customers capitalize on this opportunity through data. The new solutions announced today help enterprises modernize their data centers, simplify and accelerate their cloud initiatives, enhance data governance and use IoT and analytics to improve maintenance and repair operations across multiple industries.

News Highlights From Day One of NEXT 2018:

"In today's data-driven economy, organizations that are slower to adopt digital strategies will find it challenging to compete and stay relevant," said Brian Householder, CEO of Hitachi Vantara. "Hitachi Vantara is a data company that gives our customers the combination of trusted solutions and expertise to deliver a return on data at every step of their digital journey."

Enhanced Infrastructure Portfolio and Expanded Intelligence and Automation To Drive Data Center Modernization

Hitachi Vantara announced technology enhancements across its leading IT infrastructure portfolio that help customers modernize their data centers as part of their digital transformation strategies. These enhancements include Hitachi's first all-NVMe converged system delivering dramatically improved performance and efficiency for customers of Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HC (UCP HC) hyperconverged systems. Hitachi also introduced smart data center intelligence and automation for self-optimizing data centers. These advancements can lower data center costs with intelligent SAN optimization, automated provisioning and AI-based cooling optimization.

Improved Data Governance, Protection and Security for Multicloud Environments

To help customers control how their data is stored, protected, governed and accessed across workloads and in multicloud environments, Hitachi Vantara introduced updates to its Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) portfolio. HCP makes sensitive data tamper-resistant with the latest governance capabilities including compliance enforcement in the public cloud, data retention enhancements and protection against cybersecurity risks.

Expanded Lumada Portfolio Includes New Applications for Intelligent Maintenance and Repair

Based on highly accurate, prescriptive and predictive algorithms, the new Lumada Maintenance Insights solutions help customers anticipate breakdowns and guide them on necessary maintenance repairs, improving operations and avoiding equipment downtime. New applications, powered by Hitachi's Lumada, incorporate cutting-edge machine learning models that can be rapidly customized for specific environments. Lumada provides modular platform technologies, applications and professional services expertise that enable organizations to adopt IoT with confidence.

About Hitachi NEXT 2018

NEXT 2018 is the premier event for the digital revolution. It's for data-driven innovators who lead the transformation in their industry. They lead with clear insights drawn from their own data to make the right decisions for the best results. Data changes the way the world works, advancing business and even society itself. There can never be too much data and it can never come too quickly if organizations manage, govern, mobilize and analyze it effectively. At NEXT 2018, leaders see what's next for their data in IT, operational technology and the internet of things, from Hitachi and our many partners. They bring back insights and strategies they can use right away to transform their businesses and build them for tomorrow. At NEXT 2018 we change the way the world works. NEXT 2018 is held September 25-27 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California. For more information and to register, please visit HitachiNEXT.com .

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com .



About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com .

