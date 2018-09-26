Former Chief Data Officer for City of San Francisco Joins Corelight as Head of People, Operations and Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight, providers of the most powerful network visibility solution for cybersecurity, today welcomed Joy Bonaguro, former chief data officer for the City and County of San Francisco to the team as head of people, operations and data. As Corelight's first personnel, operations and culture executive, Bonaguro will be responsible for all facets of the employee experience, including recruitment, onboarding, systems, data and team building. Bonaguro will also develop programs to help cultivate a strong workplace culture as the company continues to grow.



"Joy has built world-class teams from scratch, used data to drive decisions that improve the lives of citizens, and thoughtfully challenged orthodoxy in every role. She is the ideal leader to help us articulate and maintain our remarkable culture, especially at this time of rapid growth," said Greg Bell, CEO of Corelight. "In addition, Joy has been a consistent champion of the open source software we're commercializing, and truly understands its user community. We are delighted to announce that she has joined our leadership team."

During her five-year tenure as San Francisco's first chief data officer, Bonaguro pioneered multiple data efforts, making San Francisco one of only nine cities across the country to be certified for its use of data and evidence to drive results through Bloomberg's What Works Cities initiative . In addition, Bonaguro cofounded Data Academy, which trained more than 1,000 staff annually to lift and level data skills, leading to an estimated annual savings of $6 million in staff time.

Under Bonaguro's leadership, the DataSF team launched data science as a service, which led to a number of successful initiatives. Examples included improving the San Francisco International Airport's one- and five-year passenger forecasting models by 80 and 350 percent respectively, and developing algorithms to calculate property values for the Assessor-Recorder, which decreased time to access more than $.4 billion in revenue.

"I am passionate about helping people succeed at work by creating environments that ensure everyone feels supported to do their best," said Bonaguro. "We spend many of our waking hours at work and so the cost of an unhealthy workplace is unnecessarily high. As a result, companies have to prioritize the role of culture and organizational health. Corelight's focus on this so early is a clear indicator that culture is a priority."

"As I step into this new role, I am excited to help design programs that will ensure that all Corelight team members experience the value in the work that they are doing every day," she added.

