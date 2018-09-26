RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) Announced the Silex Holdings Divisions Symmetrical Acquisition Discussions

TULSA, OK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) announced the Silex Holdings Division's Symmetrical Acquisition Discussions.



RJD Green Inc. announced Silex Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a well-established cabinet manufacturer in the Mid-West United States market. The agreement calls for initial due diligence and binding Letter of Intent completion by November 30, 2018, and a targeted closing of sixty days post execution of the letter of intent.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "The two companies offer an excellent fit with additional cabinet distribution revenues offered by Silex Holdings, and increased profitability to Silex in their cabinet revenues. The initial projections by the companies reflect a ten percent increase in profitability. Upon consummation of this acquisition, the Silex Holdings Division total annual revenue would be over $10,000,000 annually prior to the organic revenue growth expected."

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies with tangible growth capabilities. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

