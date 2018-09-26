Ultragenyx to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 8:00am ET in New York.



The live and archived webcast of the company presentation will be accessible from the company's website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm . The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

