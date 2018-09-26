Silence Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silence Therapeutics plc, (AIM:SLN) ("Silence" or "the Company") a leader in the discovery, delivery, and development of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, announces that David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 12:15pm EDT in New York, NY.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Silence's website at https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/news-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 14 working days.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer

Dr Andy Richards, CBE, Interim Chair

David Ellam, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/Oliver Jackson Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliot / Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR

Burns McClellan

Lisa Burns, Jill Steier, John Grimaldi

Silence.therapeutics@burnsmc.com Tel: +1 (212) 213-0006

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence's proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/



