CallMiner Announces Final Agenda and Speakers for LISTEN 2018 – Leading Event for Customer Engagement Analytics Professionals

Waltham, MA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, a leading platform provider of AI-fueled speech and customer engagement analytics, announced final keynote speakers and conference agenda for LISTEN 2018: Intelligence Redefined, the premier event for customer engagement analytics professionals working to uncover intelligence from customer interactions. More than 300 CallMiner users, partners, and staff are expected to attend the annual LISTEN conference.



Keynote speakers will include David Horsager, bestselling author of The Trust Edge and inventor of the Enterprise Trust IndexTM; communications consultant, speaker, and attorney Heather Hansen; and Olivier Camino, Global Chief Operating Officer responsible for all Operations and Account Management for Sitel Group. LISTEN will also feature keynotes from CallMiner executives Paul Bernard, President and CEO; Jeff Gallino, Founder and CTO; and Rick Britt, Vice President of AI, to discuss how analytic insights and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are coming together to redefine how companies leverage customer intelligence to understand and improve the customer experience.



The LISTEN 2018 agenda includes 40+ sessions led by speech analytics users and CallMiner experts. Sessions are divided into four tracks to best meet the different learning needs of the range of attendees:





CallMiner LISTEN conference is the industry-leading event for Customer Engagement Analytics executives, program owners and analysts.









Analyst Fundamentals: Sessions such as "Quick Wins: Achieving Results in the First 90 Days"

Analyst Advanced: Sessions such as "Building Your Own Playbook to Achieve ROI"

Program Owners: Sessions such as "How to Source and Onboard Your Speech Analyst"

Executives: Sessions such as "Using Engagement Analytics for Customer Experience Management"

"The new tracks are a reflection of the growth of our attendee range, with everyone from those that are just beginning to consider speech analytics to executive sponsors of advanced customer engagement analytics programs," said Scott Kendrick, Vice President of Marketing at CallMiner. "The session content will provide real-life evidence of the power of customer engagement analytics from active users, all of which are all willing to connect with new and experienced attendees so they can take actionable knowledge back to their own company."



In addition to the standard sessions, CallMiner is introducing three free Day One Workshops to focus on specific use cases: call categorization and search syntax best practices, advanced call categorization and search syntax, and leveraging the DMAIC process for driving speech analytics success.



Attendees will also have the chance to visit with CallMiner partners and attend demonstrations to learn about the latest in customer engagement optimization technology, as well as attend round table discussions to address common challenges and topics among customer engagement analytics professionals. Networking events such as Top Golf, dolphin cruise, and volunteering will round out the opportunities to meet and discuss with peers in the industry.



Based on the overwhelming popularity of the first edition last year, the CallMiner Escape Room Challenge will return for a second round of puzzles, clues, and suspense. Participants must work together using their CallMiner Eureka knowledge to solve a series of challenges and escape the room as the clock quickly ticks down. The Escape Room Challenge offers a fun way to combine Eureka skills with teambuilding among both colleagues and new networking connections.



LISTEN 2018 sponsors are: Platinum – Nuance and Sitel; Gold – Aspect, Five9, TCN, Contact Center Compliance, Authority Software, nGUVU; Silver – KirkpatrickPrice, LiveVox, GM Voices, Co-Nexus, Ember, and EngagementOptimization.com.



To learn more about the annual LISTEN conference and register to attend, visit www.LISTEN2018.com. For sponsorship information, visit www.listen2018.com/sponsors.





Attachment

Kate Davis CallMiner 239-689-6463 ext 428 kate.davis@callminer.com