BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst's website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals designs, optimizes and develops novel small-molecule medicines that address both common and rare conditions. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, galidesivir, a potential treatment for filoviruses, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

