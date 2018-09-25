Iterum to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing antibiotics against multi-drug resistant pathogens, today announced its participation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. ET. The conference will be held from October 1-3, 2018 in New York.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Iterum's website at www.iterumtx.com , with an archived replay available following the event.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound in Phase 3 clinical development with oral and IV formulations. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received QIDP designations for its oral and IV formulations for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection, complicated urinary tract infection and complicated intra-abdominal infection. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, therapeutic and market potential of sulopenem. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future," "potential" or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Iterum Therapeutics' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside Iterum Therapeutics' control, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, clinical trial patient enrollment, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, commercialization plans and timelines, if approved, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent Iterum Therapeutics' beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Iterum Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

