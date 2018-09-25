Bill and Giuliana Rancic to "THRIVE" in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television personalities Bill and Giuliana Rancic will appear at this year's THRIVE South Florida, a premier health and wellness retreat.



The couple will be keynote speakers Saturday, Oct. 6, at THRIVE, a mind, body and soul wellness retreat at the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale. America's favorite power couple will share their insights on "Overcoming and Conquering Life's Challenges at all Stages of Life."

"We are excited to connect with THRIVE attendees and share our story," Bill Rancic notes. "Making time to take care of ourselves, and knowing that you do have support when you need it most is what gets us all through life's ups and downs." The celebrity pair shared their journey through Giuliana's bout with breast cancer and struggle with infertility on E!, in their reality show, "Giuliana and Bill" (2009-2014). Giuliana returns to the network to co-host "E! News" this month.

In addition to the Rancics, the one-day THRIVE retreat will feature speakers and interactive sessions on a range of topics, such as yoga, meditation, Reiki, intuitive energy healing, healthy eating and managing stress.

Events include:

"Unleash Your Superpowers" with Wendi Blum. What if you were born with tremendous capabilities, but had no idea how to use them?

"Get Empowered With Energy Tapping" with Suzanne Gundersen. Our first step toward living life with aliveness is to repair the connection with ourselves.

"HeartRise Breathing" with Jessie May. A HeartRise activation that explores a modern method of meditation.

"Balance Schmalance: What is Work Life Balance Anyway?" with Maritza "Mari" Coscarelli. Professional certified coach and registered yoga teacher provides you with skills and tools you can use, again and again, to live, work and play harmoniously.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase at the THRIVE website .

THRIVE is a series of mind, body and soul wellness retreats designed to help participants jumpstart their best, most peaceful life. In addition to Fort Lauderdale, retreats are scheduled for Orlando, Connecticut and Chicago.

