Mercury Systems to Host 19th Annual Investor Conference November 6, 2018

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com )) announced that it will host its 19th annual investor conference November 6, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Members of Mercury's management team will present an overview of the Company's business, financial results and strategic vision.

The event will be video webcast live via the Company's website beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. To view a real-time broadcast of the conference, visit www.mrcy.com/investor under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be archived on the same web page for one year.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Headquartered in Andover, Mass.

