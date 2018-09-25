Cytokinetics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) today announced that Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 10:55 AM ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.



Interested parties may access the live webcast of this presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at www.cytokinetics.com . The webcast replay of the presentation will be archived on the Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics' website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of GALACTIC-HF, an international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") to develop reldesemtiv (CK-2127107), a next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA). Reldesemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Reldesemtiv was the subject of a positive Phase 2 clinical study in patients with spinal muscular atrophy which showed increases in measures of endurance and stamina consistent with the mechanism of action. Reldesemtiv is currently the subject of two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Astellas is also conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial of reldesemtiv in elderly adults with limited mobility. Astellas holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize reldesemtiv. Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to Cytokinetics' specified co-development and co-commercialization rights. Cytokinetics continues its 20-year history of innovation with three new muscle biology directed compounds advancing from research to development in 2018. For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com .

