Verizon names Chris Bartlett to lead corporate development, Verizon Ventures

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) has named Chris Bartlett senior vice president for corporate development and Verizon Ventures.



Effective immediately, Bartlett assumes responsibility for joint ventures, strategic investment activity, acquisitions and divestitures. Bartlett was most recently managing director at Morgan Stanley, where he led North America media and communications mergers and acquisitions, since 2004.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience to Verizon," said Matt Ellis, Verizon CFO. "We're pleased to have him join our team as we position the business for future growth."

Bartlett reports to Ellis and is based in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Prior to Morgan Stanley, Bartlett worked at Bear, Stearns & Co. in media and communications mergers and acquisitions, and at Arthur Andersen LLP.

He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Bartlett replaces John Doherty, who left Verizon at the end of June to pursue other opportunities.

Verizon Ventures is the corporation's venture capital unit, investing in promising entrepreneurial companies that are tackling today's biggest technology challenges. Over the last decade, Verizon Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies covering a range of industries and technologies.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

917.734.4156

robert.a.varettoni@verizon.com