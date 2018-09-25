Take a Bite Out of Pirates Dinner Adventure Halloween Show, Vampirates!

BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you've been to Pirates Dinner Adventure, the popular pirate-themed dinner theater in Buena Park, CA, you're in for a whole new swashbuckling Halloween themed treat this October! Join us October 5th-October 31st as Pirates Dinner Adventure transforms into the Halloween Spooktacular, ‘Vampirates!'



Travel back to the 1800's where you'll climb aboard the Evil Captain Sebastian Black's ship for an interactive family friendly evening filled with adventure, romance and a spooky good time. While enjoying a four-course meal so delicious it's scary, you'll witness feats of aerial artistry, swordplay, death defying stunts and dynamic duels as Captain Sebastian Black's dastardly crew of "Vampire Pirates" attempts to defeat the Vampire Hunter. Can the Vampire Hunter overcome the Vampirates before becoming… their dinner? It only takes one bite!

You'll be swept away to sea in the Treasure Bay Theatre which is comprised of tiered seating for up to 700 guests. Anchored in the indoor lagoon is an authentically replicated and fully rigged 18th-century Spanish galleon under night sky lighting, measuring 46 feet long and 18 feet wide with 40-foot masts afloat upon 300,000 gallons of water. While the dastardly Captain Sebastian Black leads his Vampirate crew aboard the ship, guests will dine from the deck of one of six ships surrounding the galleon and cheer on the Vampirate representing their vessel in the show. Select members of your crew may even be invited by the Captain to join him aboard the stage!

Join us for a spooky tale of good vs. evil filled with the perfect blend of intrigue, loyalty, betrayal, adventure, guest participation and razor-sharp teeth that are sure to leave you and your family howling for more! There will also be a costume contest every Saturday and Sunday for ghouls and goblins of all ages! However, all costumes must be family friendly, no masks and no weapons.

For further information, including show times, group rates or to book your reservations, visit Pirates Dinner Adventure online at www.PiratesDinnerAdventureCa.com or call toll free 1-866-439-2469. Come witness the "World's Most Interactive Dinner Show!"

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b542f7e-6f41-4f65-a25d-9dbb00069470