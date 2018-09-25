PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, "Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts"

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Panel takes place on Wednesday, September 26that 10:05am ET

via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Group, a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will participate on a panel titled "Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts." The panel is part of the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, presented by City Blockchain Summit and is taking place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 10:05am ET at the NYIT Auditorium in New York City, NY.

The panel is being moderated by Constantin Kogan, Partner at Bitbull Capital. Other panelists in addition to Mr. Ramson include Daniel Leon, Founding President & COO of Celsius Network; Yvette Valdez, Partner at Latham & Watkins; Ming Huang of Byteeasy, and Nithin Eapen, CIO at Arcadia Crypto Ventures.

"The use of smart contracts for blockchain is increasing rapidly and I look forward to discussing the drivers and benefits of this growth with my fellow panelists," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

For more information on City Blockchain Summit and to register for the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference, go to: https://www.cityblockchainsummit.com/event/annual-blockchain-crypto-investors-conference-nyit

About the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference

City Blockchain Summit presents our Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference at NYIT. This conference will include seminars and panels on topics from Cybersecurity, Compliance, Smart contracts, Women in Blockchain, etc. Our goal is to engage the audience through the eyes of the innovators.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com





