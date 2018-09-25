Agribotix to Demonstrate Analytics Technology with Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Inc. at the Brassicas Idea Exchange Event in the Netherlands

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agribotix, an AgEagle Aerial Systems company that provides high-quality analytics and reporting to help growers produce higher yields using less water, chemicals, and other inputs, is demonstrating the benefit of its technology at a third event with Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Inc. (Seminis). Seminis, a Monsanto company now owned by Bayer, is once again bringing growers to a new experiential event with its Brassicas Idea Exchange (iX) September 25th and 26th, 2018, in Enkuizen, Netherlands.

The event is a reinvention of Seminis' traditional field day, taking a holistic approach to growers' operations by providing them with industry-leading insights, solutions and networking opportunities that extend well beyond their seed.

At the event, Agribotix will be providing a drone and analytics platform demonstration to reveal crop health issues in the field that may be missed by the naked eye, and at a much lower cost than other forms of remote or even in-field sensing. Drones, modified with a near infrared camera to detect plant health, can survey hundreds of acres per hour, with Agribotix returning a full suite of results in just a few hours.

"Farming is multi-dimensional and complex, so one solution doesn't fit all," said Kevin Walsh, Global Technology Development Lead for Recommendations and Support, Seminis. "Working with Agribotix on the Brassicas iX Events has already shown the value of their analytics technology to improve sustainability and increase yields, and we are excited to introduce it to more of our growers. As the agriculture industry moves toward more sustainable farming, we are encouraged by the solutions we can offer through our continued collaboration with Agribotix."

About Agribotix

Agribotix' FarmLens™ provides growers with "the Gateway to Precision Agriculture," showing farmers and their agronomists the how, the why, and the ROI for data-driven agricultural technology. Founded in Colorado in 2013, Agribotix LLC delivers agricultural intelligence to increase yields and profits using drone-enabled technologies. All Agribotix solutions include FarmLens, a leading cloud-based data analysis and reporting solution for people using drones in agriculture. Outputs include agricultural intelligence maps for in-season fertilization, georeferenced reports that can be used to identify underperforming areas, and specialized reporting that supports precision agriculture programs. The FarmLens solution is available separately and in complete bundles including a drone system. For more information, visit www.agribotix.com or call (720) 295-3625.

About Seminis Vegetable Seeds

Seminis is committed to providing innovative solutions for every generation to help sustain our growing world. For over 150 years, the Seminis legacy has focused on producing the best vegetable seed varieties for growers to use in farming operations around the world. We are proud to support our grower partners by continuously developing new seed varieties through our global research and development team and specialty breeders, and by providing ongoing agronomic solutions to unique farming challenges. Together with our growers, we are passionate about bringing high-quality, nutritious produce to ensure a balanced plate for our global community. Seminis is represented by the Seminis® and DeRuiter® seed brands. Seminis is a subsidiary of Monsanto Company. For more information about Seminis® seed, visit www.seminis-us.com.

