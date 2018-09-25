California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Adrienne Enoksen as Vice President, Relationship Manager

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, a premier San Francisco Bay Area business bank, today announced industry veteran Adrienne Enoksen has joined its growing Walnut Creek office as Vice President, Relationship Manager.



"California Bank of Commerce has long prided itself on highly personalized and responsive service," said Senior Executive Vice President Michele Wirfel. "Adrienne will be a strong addition to our team. Her business banking knowledge and public accounting skills will allow her to tailor the right mix of solutions to meet our clients' long-term business needs."

Adrienne joins California Bank of Commerce after more than 12 years with Bridge Bank, where she most recently served as a relationship manager. Previously, she held senior auditor and tax senior positions at Sweeney Kovar LLP and Lindquist & Company. Adrienne received a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a focus on accounting and finance from California State University, East Bay.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contact California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and CEO

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Randall D. Greenfield, (510) 457-3769

Senior EVP and Chief Financial Officer

rgreenfield@bankcbc.com

Michele Wirfel, (925) 444-2937

Senior EVP

mwirfel@bankcbc.com

Adrienne Enoksen, (925) 949-5304

VP, Relationship Manager

aenoksen@bankcbc.com