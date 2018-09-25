Kidney Stones Market Size at US $3000 Mn Expected to Reach by Stryker Corp, Cook Medical Inc, Medispec Ltd, Boston Scientific Corp and More till 2022

Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Kidney Stones Market expected to be impelled further due to rise in the risk factors for kidney stones such as diabetes, high blood pressure and history of kidney failure within the family and also the reaction caused by certain medicines that patients consume.

The market is anticipated to grow substantially due to the manufacture of drugs that can break and dissolve as no drugs are currently available and can provide a huge opportunity for manufacturers in the market in the forecast period.

The prevalence of kidney stones has escalated substantially in the recent years citing factors such as genetic predispositions and faulty dietary patterns. Kidney stones are a painful health ailment which often requires many procedures on the patient. The market is set to chart its growth trajectory with a 4% CAGR in the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The cases of kidney stones are more commonly found in women as compared to men.

In a study examining the increase of kidney stones cases by Mayo Clinic researchers has found that the bladder stones were less recurrent and were inclined to be more obvious in men owing to prostatic impediments, while women had an increased frequency of infection stones as a result of persistent urinary tract infections. These factor shave found to significantly motivate the kidney stone market in both the aspects of detection and treatment of these stones.

Moreover, the market for minimally invasive procedures for kidney stones is evolving very quickly due to the growing spending and clinical advantages that the procedure has over conventional treatment routines. Devices such as video endoscopes and capsule endoscopes will lead the way for the development of cutting-edge tools for the treatment of kidney stones which will favorably enhance the market growth in the forecast period.

Kidney Stones Market Segmentation

The Global Kidney Stone Industry is segmented on the basis of types, treatment types, and diagnosis. The global kidney stone market, by types, is sub-segmented into calcium stones, uric acid, struvite kidney stones, and cystine stones. In the global kidney stones market, by stone types, revenue generated due to the treatment of calcium stones is highest. On the basis of treatment types, the market is sub-segmented into medications, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy (URS), and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). The ureteroscopy segment is seen dominating the treatment type segment. The diagnosis segment is segmented into ultrasound, intravenous pyelography (IVP) or intravenous urogram, CT scan and X-ray. Ultrasound diagnosis market share in 2015 is expected to reach $1101.6 million by 2022.

Key Players

The foremost players in the Kidney Stones Market are DirexGroup (Israel), Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc. (Turkey), Medispec Ltd. (U.S.), Convergent Laser Technologies (U.S.), Storz Medical Ag (Switzerland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corp. (U.S.), E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany), Stryker Corp. (U.S.), Olympus Corp. (Japan), Siemens Ltd. (Germany) and others

Latest Industry News

Boston Scientific recently stated that it launched its LithoVue Empower retrieval deployment device designed to be used with the LithoVue single-use digital flexible ureteroscope during ureteroscopic kidney stone retrieval procedures. LithoVue Empower is envisioned to turn a two-person stone basketing procedure into a single-person procedure.

Olympus has signed a conclusive agreement to buy lithotripsy system design and production technology from Cybersonics Inc. that breaks up kidney stones in a minimally invasive manner.

Rising Detection of Kidney Stones in North America Spurring Expansion of the Kidney Stone Market

The Global Kidney Stone Market is regionally segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region controls the chief market share of 43.9% in 2015 due to increasing incidences of kidney stone in this region.

The Europe region is accredited for the next largest and the fastest mounting market globally owing to medical developments in the region and accessibility to minimally invasive treatment. Also, the growing number of kidney stone cases in the European region are driving the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is the third largest market in terms of the various regions in the global kidney stone market through the forecast period and is projected to observe lucrative developments owing to the incidence of increasing economies like India, China, and Japan. China has control of the principal market share of approximately 30.1% of the kidney stone market in APAC and is anticipated to achieve $155.9 million by 2022. The Middle Eastern and African regions have accounted for the minimum share owing to the incidence of poor economies in these regions. Though, the market is likely to observe optimistic developments in the impending years owing to improving healthcare amenities and infrastructure along with government backing.

