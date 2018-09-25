Aptevo Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel oncology and hematology therapeutics, today announced that management will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET in Track 3, St. Germain II Ballroom in the Sofitel New York, New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.aptevotherapeutics.com under the ‘Investors' section of the website, under ‘Events.' An audio reply of the webcast will be available following the live webcast.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel oncology and hematology therapeutics to meaningfully improve patients' lives. Aptevo has a commercial product, IXINITY® coagulation factor IX (recombinant), approved and marketed in the United States for the treatment of Hemophilia B, and a versatile core technology – the ADAPTIR™ modular protein technology platform capable of generating highly-differentiated bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action to treat cancer or autoimmune diseases. Aptevo has two ADAPTIR antibody candidates currently in clinical development and a broad pipeline of novel investigational-stage bispecific antibody candidates focused in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease and inflammation. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com .

