OpGen to Present at Two Upcoming Investment Conferences in October

Globe Newswire  
September 25, 2018 11:22am   Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced today that Evan Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at two upcoming investment conferences, as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
  Date and Time:    Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time
  Venue:   Sofitel New York Hotel in New York City
       
Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference
  Date and Time:   Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time
  Venue:   Wyndham Grand Jupiter Hotel in Jupiter, Florida

To listen to the live presentations, investors may visit the Investor Relations section of OpGen's website at www.opgen.com. An archived webcast of the presentations will also be available on the Company's website for a period of time.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital, and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen Contact:
Michael Farmer
Vice President, Marketing
(240) 813-1284
mfarmer@opgen.com
InvestorRelations@opgen.com

Investor Contacts:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
(212) 838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss
(310) 691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com

 

OpGen

