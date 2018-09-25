OpGen to Present at Two Upcoming Investment Conferences in October

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced today that Evan Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at two upcoming investment conferences, as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference Date and Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Venue: Sofitel New York Hotel in New York City Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference Date and Time: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time Venue: Wyndham Grand Jupiter Hotel in Jupiter, Florida

To listen to the live presentations, investors may visit the Investor Relations section of OpGen's website at www.opgen.com . An archived webcast of the presentations will also be available on the Company's website for a period of time.



About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital, and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

