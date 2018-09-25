OpGen to Present at Two Upcoming Investment Conferences in October
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced today that Evan Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at two upcoming investment conferences, as follows:
|Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time
|Venue:
|Sofitel New York Hotel in New York City
|Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time
|Venue:
|Wyndham Grand Jupiter Hotel in Jupiter, Florida
To listen to the live presentations, investors may visit the Investor Relations section of OpGen's website at www.opgen.com. An archived webcast of the presentations will also be available on the Company's website for a period of time.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital, and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.
