MEDIA ALERT: Plunify to Present "FPGA Design with the Cloud –– From Simple Compilation to Timing Optimization" during Xilinx Developer Forum

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Plunify® , the first Xilinx partner to offer full field programmable gate array (FPGA) development capabilities with the Xilinx Vivado® Design Suite in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

WHAT: Will present "FPGA Design with the Cloud –– From Simple Compilation to Timing Optimization" during the Xilinx Developer Forum Breakout Session, "Cloud Software Development."

Plunify will demonstrate InTime timing closure software within the Vivado design suite on the Plunify Cloud Platform and highlight InTime's ability to accelerate timing closure and performance optimization using machine learning and design exploration.

WHEN: Plunify's presentation will be given Tuesday, October 2, at 12:15 p.m. PDT. Demonstrations of its product offerings will be available Monday and Tuesday, October 1 and 2, in Booth #24.

WHERE: Fairmont San Jose, San Jose, Calif.

About Plunify

Solutions from Plunify enable designers to meet FPGA design performance targets, shorten product time to market and reduce development costs with no disruption to existing workflows. It solves complex chip design timing and performance problems through machine learning techniques for a variety of markets. Those include communications, data center applications and applications such as high-end test and measurement equipment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and high-frequency trading (HFT). Plunify's portfolio includes the Plunify Cloud™ chip design platforms, InTime timing closure tool and InTime Service.

Engage with Plunify at:

Website: www.plunify.com

Twitter: @plunify

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/plunify

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Plunify

Plunify's blog: http://blog.plunify.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Plunify

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com