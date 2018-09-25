Insure.com's Best Insurance Companies 2018 reveals customer satisfaction ratings for top carriers

Foster City, CA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national study of satisfaction ratings conducted by Insure.com provides a comprehensive view of how consumers feel about the largest insurance companies in the U.S.

Insure.com looked at the main four areas of insurance - health, auto, life and health – to determine the best insurance companies in each category. This analysis surveyed more than 3,100 current customers of leading insurance companies for this 2018 ranking.

Respondents to the Best Insurance Companies 2018 survey gave ratings based on the following insurance company factors:

Customer service

Claims handling

Pricing

Merit of website/apps

Plans to renew current policy

Would recommend the insurer

Below you'll see the top three carriers in each category, but you can see complete rankings and explore customer satisfaction ratings, here:

Best car insurance companies

Best health insurance companies

Best home insurance companies

Best life insurance companies

Best Auto Insurance companies

Rank Company 1 USAA 2 (tie) American Family 2 (tie) Allstate



Best Health Insurance companies

Rank Company 1 Horizon BCBS of New Jersey 2 EmblemHealth 3 Humana



Best Home Insurance companies

Rank Company 1 USAA 2 Chubb 3 Allstate



Best Life Insurance companies

Rank Company 1 Lincoln National 2 Allstate 3 MetLife

Insure.com's survey removes the guesswork from finding the best companies in the industry. At a glance, you can compare six of the most important factors when choosing your carrier, sort companies by your priorities, demographic or location and immediately have your own top three from which to get and compare quotes. You can also see comments from surveyed policyholders on what they like, or dislike, about their provider.

"Insurance isn't a shop once and forget it task. For auto, home and health I recommend you shop at every renewal period," says Insure.com Consumer Analyst Penny Gusner. "Price is of course important but so is customer service and other factors and you can't really get a feel for until you're locked into a policy. That is why it's so helpful to hear from others that have already dealt with the company and see their reviews and feedback."

Methodology

Note that this is an independent editorial analysis devoid of affiliations or partnerships of any kind– companies did not pay to be included.

Insure.com commissioned Op4G to survey more than 3,100 insurance customers nationwide in December 2017. The survey collected customer ratings for 20 leading companies in the auto category and 15 leading companies in each of the home, health and life categories. Only current customers of the insurers on our lists were surveyed, and the survey was not open to the general public on the Insure.com website.

To see the full methodology and rankings go to: https://www.insure.com/best-insurance-companies.html

