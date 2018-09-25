LandStar, Inc. Announces that Data443 will Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy company, announced today that Data443 will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.



Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of LandStar and founder of Data443, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 2nd at 2:30pm Eastern Time. This is a 2-day conference connecting small and micro-cap companies across various sectors with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, provides GDPR compliance and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. The WordPress-based GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Contacts

Main Press Contact:

Susan Payne

susan.payne@data443.com

919.526.1070 Ext. 103

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

///***ClassiDocs™ Classification: PUBLIC ***///