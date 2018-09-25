Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc., Launches the JETR App on IOS, Android, and Web; Announces Corporation's First Television Ad Campaign on CNBC- September 25, 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International ("Star Jets Intl" or the "Company") (OTC:JETR), a leader in the Private Jet Charter industry, announces its industry leading real-time booking engine app, and its first TV ad campaign on the CNBC business television network.



Star Jets Intl. (OTC:JETR) sells both on-demand Private Charter and aircraft specific SkyCards. The television ad campaign will bring the message to CNBC viewers starting Tuesday, September 25, 2018. The campaign will run for 90 days with the spots running four to seven times per day. There are two TV ad versions (https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j) each being 15 second spots, using images of private jets, luxury destinations, and Star Jet Intl's new app. One starts with "15,000 Jets Worldwide At Your Fingertips" and goes on to say "Any Jet…Any Time…Anywhere" www.StarJetsIntl.com





Star Jets Intl. sells both on-demand Private Charter and aircraft specific SkyCards. The television ad campaign will bring the message to CNBC viewers starting Tuesday, September 25, 2018. The campaign will run for 90 days with the spots running four to seven times per day. Ricky Sitomer is one of the founders of the Private Jet Charter industry since 2001 and understands the importance of brand recognition. Mr. Sitomer, Star Jets International's CEO, intends to grow the JETR app, making Star Jet Intl into a major player in the private jet charter broker business. Advertising in key markets within specific demographics, targeting and engaging end-users is the primary objective in a successful ad campaign and building brand awareness. As management seeks to grow Star Jets International sales to at least $200 - 300 million organically and through acquisitions, ad campaigns can grow the business through brand recognition.

Ricky Sitomer states, "The JETR app will make booking a private jet as easy as booking a car service, just point and click." He adds, "running an ad campaign on CNBC TV reaches a prime target audience of business people who utilize private jets for a variety of personal and business trips. I see this as a great opportunity to build the Star Jets International and JETR brands."

There are two TV ad versions (click to view), each being 15-second spots, using images of private jets, luxury destinations, and Star Jet Intl's new app. One starts with "15,000 Jets Worldwide At Your Fingertips" and goes on to say, "Any Jet…Any Time…Anywhere," before closing with its logo, stock ticker, website address, and phone number. According to Adweek, CNBC business TV reaches 150K to 200K viewers and is highly popular with C-Suite executives.

About Star Jets International, Inc.

​Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC:JETR) is a leading luxury air travel brokerage, chartering private jets, commercial jets and helicopters. Providing 24/7 jet concierge service the company has access to over 5,000 domestic and 14,000 international aircraft featuring complete private travel services, www.StarJetsIntl.com and www.JETR.us.​

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, contact Ricky Sitomer at 917-331-5152 or by email at RS@StarJetsIntl.com.​

​Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to plans to launch the online booking platform) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets disclosure filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Ricky Sitomer-CEO

Star Jets International, LLC

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

917-331-5152 www.starjetsintl.com https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261104b4-ca91-4f2c-8451-20fab2dcf398