Jeney Slusser and Warren Lloyd join Ringling College of Art and Design as Senior Development Officers

Sarasota, FL, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ringling College of Art and Design today announced that Jeney Slusser and Warren Lloyd have joined Ringling College as Senior Development Officers in the Office for Advancement.



"It's been a tremendous year for Ringling College and our Office for Advancement, and adding Jeney and Warren to our team significantly enhances our ability to serve our constituencies and community in innovative and timely ways," said Stacey Corley, Ringling College Vice President for Advancement. "We've got a wonderful story at Ringling College, one which we are very proud to tell. Our charter in Advancement is to steward our donor engagement to maximize the impact of their generosity and the outcomes of their investment in our students and institution. We are proud to have Warren and Jeney join us in crafting the story for the next decade for Ringing College."



"It is truly an honor to join such a dedicated and passionate team at Ringling College of Art and Design," Jenny Slusser stated. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to build relationships throughout our community to help advance the mission of the College and the overall success of our students."



Jeney comes to Ringling College from Centerstone, one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers for behavioral healthcare. She served as their Director of Advancement for the last five years and transferred from Nashville, TN to Sarasota one year ago. Through community collaboration and meaningful relationships, she led private philanthropic fundraising efforts regionally for Centerstone and focused on constituent engagement, special events, employee giving, grant writing, and government relations. Jeney is an active member of the Junior League of Sarasota and Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), and she is also on Southside Elementary's PTO. She received her Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications at Middle Tennessee State University with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing and Organizational Communication.



Warren added that "I am very excited to join such a dynamic and innovative College in the center of one of the most creative communities I have ever encountered. I look forward to connecting with the community, building relationships, and working to further integrate the College with the greater Sarasota area."



Warren Lloyd has spent more than 10 years in higher education fundraising. He joins us after three years at the University of Rochester, where he was Director of Regional Advancement for New England, securing major gifts and managing strategic engagement for the region. Throughout his career, Warren has restructured and managed a leadership annual giving society, increasing membership through acquisition and retention of donors. In addition, Warren has been instrumental in helping to develop regional engagement and strategic campaign planning. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute and a Master of Fine Arts from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jeney Slusser



Warren Lloyd









About Ringling College of Art and Design

Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit fully-accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 12 disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College's rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive, first-year program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers. www.ringling.edu

###

Attachments

Richard Schineller Ringling College of Art and Design 9417808100 rschinel@ringling.edu Stephanie Lederer Ringling College of Art and Design 9413094110 slederer@ringling.edu