Manufacturing Leadership Forum Will Highlight Enabling Industry 4.0 with Analytics

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New dates for The Manufacturing Leadership Forum were announced today including Houston, Texas, US on October 9, 2018 at the Petroleum Club of Houston and on November 28, 2018 in Antwerp, Belgium at the Lindner WTC Hotel & City Lounge. The events are sponsored by Northwest Analytics , a leading provider of manufacturing intelligence and SPC software solutions for manufacturers.



This premier manufacturing analytics educational event focuses on enabling Industry 4.0 programs with manufacturing analytics. The Forums will feature keynotes and case-study presentations from globally-recognized leaders in the application of manufacturing analytics.

In its fourth year, The Manufacturing Leadership Forum will open with a keynote from analytics visionary, Dr. Lloyd Colegrove, Director of Data Services & Fundamental Problem Solving at The Dow Chemical Company.

"The Manufacturing Leadership Forum provides a place for important conversations to take place," noted Dr. Colegrove. "When I first began searching for ways to use my data better, I noticed a gap. It was agreed that it would be a good idea to pursue one day, but I didn't want to wait. Now, with the Manufacturing Leadership Forum, manufacturers of all kinds can explore their options and find a foundation for their analytical Industry 4.0 endeavors."

Industry analysts from the ARC Advisory Group, Mark Sen Gupta (Houston) and Michael Guilfoyle (Antwerp), will follow with looks at how leading manufacturers are enabling culture changes in their organizations to ensure Industry 4.0 analytics success. The afternoon will feature case studies from Albemarle and others as well as a panel discussion showcasing analytics best practices. The day will end with a hosted networking hour.

Peter Guilfoyle, Vice President of Marketing at Northwest Analytics noted, "Manufacturers know they need to do something to start or accelerate their Industry 4.0 journey. The Manufacturing Leadership Forum is designed specifically to provide examples of how it's being done well, industry best practices, and access to their peers who are the foremost experts in this arena."

For more information about this exclusive industry event, and to reserve your seat today, visit www.manufacturingleadershipforum.com (Houston) or www.europeanmanufacturingleadership.com (Antwerp).

About The Manufacturing Leadership Forum

Since 2014, this invitation-only event annually highlights the innovative use of analytics by leading chemical manufacturers to unlock the potential and value of existing process data to start delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0. The Manufacturing Leadership Forum's unique format combines real-world Industry 4.0 case studies in the chemical industry and an interactive exchange of ideas among peers to drive improvements across manufacturing operations and the supply chain. The Manufacturing Leadership Forum, hosted by Northwest Analytics, attracts leaders from companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide, and BASF. For more information visit www.manufacturingleadershipforum.com .

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics, Inc. is a leading provider of manufacturing intelligence and SPC software solutions for manufacturers. NWA delivers real-time manufacturing analytics and visibility, SPC charting and enterprise reporting to 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 5,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. NWA has focused exclusively on manufacturing for more than 25 years, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing intelligence and SPC solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration, analysis and visibility. NWA is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI. For more information, visit www.nwasoft.com

