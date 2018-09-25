Predictive Technology Group Acquires Inception Dx

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through unique biotechnology treatments, announces that it has acquired Inception Dx. Inception Dx will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group.



The acquisition of Utah-based Inception Dx includes next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a "high complexity" molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA).

"We are excited to offer next-generation sequencing and genotyping that will allow Predictive Technology Group to further leverage and accelerate the commercialization of diagnostics and therapeutics from our unique development platforms," said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group.

Predictive Diagnostics will launch ARTGuide™, a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other health concerns, during fourth quarter of 2018. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving. Over 30,000 DNA samples and medical records have been collected as part of the development and validation process of ARTGuide™.

About Endometriosis:

Approximately 27 million women in the United States are symptomatic of endometriosis. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb) is found in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman's quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others problems with their periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Today, definitive diagnosis requires surgery. Due to the difficulties, invasiveness, and expense of diagnosing the condition, the majority of women diagnosed with endometriosis suffer for over a decade before receiving treatment. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or a targeted destruction of the abnormal tissue during surgery.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com ; Predrx.com and Predictivebiotech.com .

