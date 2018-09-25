Therapeutic Solutions International Files Patent on Clinical Data Demonstrating Reduction of Inflammatory Cytokines Using NanoStilbene™

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc. (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today filing of a patent covering novel clinical data using its NanoStilbeneTM formulation to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients.



It is known that these hormone-like substances, called cytokines, often reduce the efficacy of immunotherapy. The Company believes that by reducing inflammatory cytokines, administration of NanoStilbene may be used to increase the efficacy of multibillion dollar a year cancer immunotherapy drugs such as Herceptin.

"The data in the patent filed today is highly applicable to the major obstacle of cancer immunotherapy, which is, the chronic inflammatory state in advanced cancer patients," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "As a physician who has personally seen the promise of Immunotherapy, it is my personal mission to ensure that we increase efficacy and decrease the toxicity of immunotherapy using practical and simple to implement methods such as NanoStilbene."

Immunotherapy is a new type of cancer therapy that uses the immune system to selectively seek and destroy tumor cells. In contrast to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, immunotherapy teaches the immune system to not only kill cancer but to "learn" from its encounters and effectively fight recurrence and metastasis.

"The studies, which were conducted in advanced cancer patients, demonstrated that daily administration of 10ml of NanoStilbene resulted in the reduction of TNF-alpha, CRP, and IL-6, all proteins associated with chronic inflammation. One of the most advanced immunotherapies is the use of CAR-T cells, whose dose-limiting toxicity is associated with the production of inflammatory cytokines. The data filed in the patent suggest the possibility of using NanoStilbene to reduce side effects of this type of immunotherapy," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of TSOI. "These data, which will be formally published in the peer-reviewed literature, we believe, strongly support the implementation of NanoStilbene in patients with advanced cancer."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com