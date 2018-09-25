The Accidental Nun, Memoirs of Sister Kate, due for release on October 1st, 2018

Merced, CA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sister Kate (formerly Christine Meeusen) is a woman who has inspired millions across the globe to re-imagine their relationship with everything from cannabis to business and spirituality.

The Accidental Nun tells the tale of the events that led Christine to renounce her life as a successful business analyst and a married mother of three to become the 'weed nun', Sister Kate. From Amsterdam to Kentucky, to California and back again, we follow Kate's journey as she grapples with devastating betrayal from first, her husband, then her brother, and then her entire family. This betrayal led her to homelessness, a new-found friendship with the Yaqui tribe and a budding engagement in the Occupy Wallstreet-movement. From there, we get a glimpse of her climb back up to success - and the seed of a spiritual journey carried out in the limelight.

This is a beautiful story of a Phoenix's rise from the ashes and is an inspiration to all who read it.

About the Organization

Sisters of the Valley is a group of women who are activists on a mission to 'empower people to heal themselves'. The Sisterhood promotes plant medicines and makes CBD-products in harmony with the environment and with the specific mission to strengthen women's position in society. The Sister's aim is to promote health through furthering plant medicines and promoting equality through political activism. The Sisters believe that with the just distribution of earth's gifts, no one should live in poverty.

Sisters of the Valley has become known world-wide partly because of their close relationship with the cannabis plant, and partly because of their devotion to women empowerment, political activism and radical change. Re-defining the meaning of clergy can be said to be one part of these radical changes – embracing plant-based diets and medicine is another.

