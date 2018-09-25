BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert Reports Breakthrough Commercial Success

WESTMINSTER, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), an innovator of sustainable science and technology and full-service environmental engineering company, announced today that the company's President and CEO Dennis Calvert appeared today on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast with Everett Jolly to discuss the company's commercial progress in several key areas.



The full interview can be heard at BioLargo's blog HERE . The following is a summary of the interview topics covered:

Mr. Calvert delivered an update on the company's odor and VOC control division:

— On current run rate, sales are predicted to top $1M for 2018

— Its flagship product, CupriDyne® Clean, recently secured a fourth national waste handling industry account, and is processing its fifth national account now

— The company is hiring more staff to continue expanding the product's regional adoption for national accounts – two of the company's national accounts awarded 100% adoption of CupriDyne Clean in Southern California

— The company has expanded from only selling odor control products to offering a complete odor control solution, including: full-service engineering, design, construction and installation of delivery systems, and monthly maintenance and services for landfills, waste transfer stations, recycling centers and wastewater treatment plants

BioLargo's plan to up-list the company's stock to Nasdaq

Brief update on the company's progress on its pre-commercial pilots for its advanced water treatment technology, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS). BioLargo's engineering team is building units for these pilots

To access the most recent interview on the "Stock Day" podcast please click here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-dennis-calvert-of-biolargo-inc-otcqb-blgo-9/

To learn more about BioLargo, its sustainable products and its mission to "make life better" – visit their website at www.biolargo.com .

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We incubate disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS", a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

