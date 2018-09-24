Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Menlo Therapeutics, Hill International, and Eyenovia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Hill International, Inc., and Eyenovia, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

On April 9, 2018, Menlo revealed that the Phase 2 clinical trial of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in adults and adolescents with a history of atopic dermatitis failed to meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The Company also said that the trial did not show a significant difference between patients treated with serlopitant and patients treated with placebo.

On this news, Menlo stock fell over 76%, closing at $8.17 on April 9, 2018.

Hill International, Inc. (HILI)

On August 13, 2018, Hill International disclosed that the NYSE had suspended trading of its common stock because it would not be up-to-date with its SEC filing deadlines by August 15, 2018.

On this news, Hill International stock fell over 32%, closing at $3.85 on August 14, 2018.

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)

The investigation concerns whether Eyenovia issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made in connection with its January 2018 initial public offering. Eyenovia stock has declined over 45% from its IPO price of $10.

