Inscape Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Voting Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape (TSX:INQ) announced voting results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders ("the meeting") held on September 12, 2018.



The total number of votes represented at the meeting is 42,177,275 being 94.79% of the total 44,493,630 votes attached to Class B Subordinated Voting Shares and Class A Multiple Voting Shares.

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of Shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company's by-laws.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Bartley Bull 42,172,464 100% 1 0% Brian Mirsky 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0% David LaSalle 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0% Dezsö J. Horváth 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0% Eric Ehgoetz 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0% Frank Delfino 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0% Tania Bortolotto 42,170,923 100% 1,542 0%

About Inscape

Inscape is a design enabler. We have been saying yes since 1888 with a versatile portfolio of systems, storage, and walls products that are adaptable, and always built to last. With a wide dealer network, showrooms in both Canada and the U.S., and full service and support for all of our clients, our philosophy is to always do what we can to say Yes.

For more information, visit www.inscapesolutions.com.

