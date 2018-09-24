ClearStream announces the acquisition of AFX Materials and Fabrication Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. ("ClearStream" or the "Company") (TSX:CSM) is pleased to announce the acquisition of AFX Materials and Fabrication Ltd. ("AFX") for total consideration of up to $2.5 million. AFX is a specialized manufacturer of wear resistant chromium carbide overlay and structural steel fabrication with operations in Alberta.



The acquisition is expected to increase the manufacturing capacity of ClearStream's existing Wear Technology business by 30%. Demand for Wear Technology services remains strong and this acquisition will allow ClearStream to enhance the client service offering of our Wear Technology division through additional capacity and manufacturing efficiencies. The acquisition will also provide ClearStream with access to increased abrasion and corrosion resistant market segments as well as AFX's existing client base.

ClearStream's CEO Yves Paletta commented: "We are excited to welcome AFX and its employees to the ClearStream team. The acquisition of AFX marks a shift in focus for ClearStream to strategic growth initiatives that will progress the Company to the next level. This acquisition is the first step in progressing our strategy to create stakeholder value through managed growth initiatives, both organically and through acquisitions."

